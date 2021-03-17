Odisha govt seeks NEET exam centres in all districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to set up examination centres at all the 30 district headquarter towns in Odisha for the convenience of examinees in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra has written to NTA DG Vineet Joshi requesting him to set up examination centres for NEET UG 2021 in each district. The NTA has proposed to set up examination centres at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Balasore and Angul.

Mohapatra said Odisha has vast tribal pockets which are inaccessible and far away from urban centres due to which students often are unable to appear the examination.