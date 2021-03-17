STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

MP Saptagiri Ulaka seeks Rs 500 crore for CUO

Participating in the demand for grants discussion, the MP said the university requires grants from the Centre for development of its infrastructure.

Published: 17th March 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Central University of Odisha

A view of Central University of Odisha in Koraput. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Koraput Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Ulaka on Tuesday raised the issue of poor funding to Central University of Odisha (CUO) on the floor of the lower house and sought Rs 500 crore for the university for its infrastructure development and construction of an integrated science complex. 

Participating in the demand for grants discussion, the MP said the university requires grants from the Centre for development of its infrastructure. Yet to receive any grant for building projects since 2016-17, the CUO had approached the Ministry of Education seeking Rs 442 crore. However, it was asked to approach the Higher Education Funding Agency to avail up to Rs 200 crore in the form of loan 10 per cent of which needs to be paid by the university in 10 years from its internal resource generation (IRG).

The MP also highlighted the large scale vacancies of posts reserved for members of ST community in the university and urged the Ministry to expedite recruitment to these posts. He also urged the Union Education Minister to intervene for establishment of a chair on Tribal Studies by the university. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saptagiri Ulaka Central University of Odisha CUO
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp