Odisha youth held for starting wildfire  

BARIPADA: Forest officials of Kaptipada range have arrested a 20-year-old youth for starting a forest fire on March 15. He was identified as Manas Singh of Badajhard village.

Baripada DFO Santosh Joshi said, Singh was caught red-handed when he was creating fire spots with a matchbox at places under Sanadeipur beat. He was then brought to Kaptipada range office for interrogation which revealed that his act was deliberate.

Singh was arrested under Wildlife Protection Act-1972 and produced in Udala SDJM Court on Tuesday. Sources said that at least five persons including Singh have been arrested in the last nine days for setting forests on fire in the national park.