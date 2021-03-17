STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only 30% of JICA project work completed so far

Similarly, while two of the four deputy project engineer posts are lying vacant, engineer Surendra Nath Panda has been re-engaged for one year in one of the two vacant posts.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Resentment is brewing among locals over inordinate delay in construction of box drains under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP) being carried out by Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) in Cuttack.Work on the project had started in 2013 and was supposed to be completed by 2017. However, only 30 per cent work has been completed so far. 

Irked over the tardy pace of work, Katak Baristha Nagareeka Mahasabha (KBNM) secretary Bishnu Mohan Das Samant in a memorandum to the Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and local Cuttack-Barabati legislator Md Moquim, has attributed the cause of inordinate delay to lack of full-time engineers in the project.  

While the job of project director is technical in nature, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das is in charge of the post for the last 10 months after the retirement of Basant Parida, the project director. Das Samant alleged that the CMC Commissioner has never visited the project office till date.Of the 13 posts of engineers in the OISIP project, four are lying vacant and two retired engineers have been re-engaged in it. While two of the three project engineer posts are lying vacant, Bikram Mishra of sewerage division is in additional charge of one of the posts. 

Similarly, while two of the four deputy project engineer posts are lying vacant, engineer Surendra Nath Panda has been re-engaged for one year in one of the two vacant posts. One of the four assistant deputy project engineer posts is also vacant and to manage things temporarily, retired engineer Sanjeev Kumar Das has been re-engaged for one year. 

“It is strange that the Kolkata-based company Tantia Voltas which was disengaged from construction of box drains for slow pace of construction in June 2018 engaged in drain work from Nuabazaar to Matagajpur”, said Das Samant. Although the authorities concerned have been calling tenders repeatedly since 2018, they are being cancelled due to errors, he alleged and said that the principal secretary of Housing and Urban Development department is yet to make a field inspection and review the progress of the project.

