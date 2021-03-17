Political slugfest over super speciality hospital of IGH  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A political slugfest has erupted ahead of the inauguration of the super speciality hospital of the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH). While the BJP is seeking to take credit for the project and has blamed the BJD and other political outfits of misleading the people, the opposition parties have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to keep his promise and meeting the aspirations of residents of Rourkela and Sundargarh district.

State BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati on Tuesday said in April 2015, the PM had announced two projects. The super speciality hospital of IGH is set for inauguration on March 21 and construction of second bridge over Brahmani river is going on in full swing. “The Modi government and the Steel Ministry have completed the health facility on time. After its inauguration, people of western Odisha would get advanced healthcare in five medical branches,” he said.

Accusing the BJD, Congress and Left parties of spreading lies and misinformation on the super speciality hospital, Senapati said healthcare services in Sundargarh district have deteriorated under the rule of BJD government. Despite signing MoU to run the NTPC Medical College and Hospital at Sundargarh town, the BJD government is now backtracking on the project, he alleged.

Senapati also asked Congress to explain the party’s contribution in development of Rourkela and Sundargarh during its rule at the Centre. On the other hand, BJD’s Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak said six years back, the PM had announced to develop the IGH into a super speciality hospital and medical college. After inordinate delay, the IGH has only managed to set up a 200-bed super speciality wing.

Nayak further said SAIL has not been able to recruit specialist doctors and paramedics for the super speciality facility which is being inaugurated hurriedly. The infrastructure has been readied but the facility in its current form would not be able to deliver quality critical healthcare to people. He also expressed doubts over the future of the super speciality hospital as SAIL is reluctant to run it.

