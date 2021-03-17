STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Regular appointment eludes 3,000 dentists  

The State has a sanctioned strength of 437 posts at the levels of CHCs, sub-divisional hospitals and district headquarter hospitals for a population of around 4.5 crore.

Published: 17th March 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

dentist, dental

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Dental surgeons in Odisha have been victims of an ineffective recruitment policy. Even as the ratio of dentist to the population in Odisha stands at 1:1 lakh against the WHO-prescribed ratio of 1:7,500, nearly 3,000 dentists await regular appointment in the State.

The State has a sanctioned strength of 437 posts at the levels of CHCs, sub-divisional hospitals and district headquarter hospitals for a population of around 4.5 crore. While 374 posts have been sanctioned at CHC level, only 12 posts have been approved at PHC level. Of the total sanctioned posts, 82 posts are lying vacant.

As the State was facing critical shortage of government dental surgeons in rural and underserved areas, the then Health minister Sanatan Bisi in 2008 had announced that dental surgeons would be recruited in PHCs and CHCs. Accordingly, the seats in SCB Dental College was increased from 20 to 50 and 400 seats were approved for the private dental colleges. Every year, 350 students pass out from the colleges, but they fail to join the mainstream public healthcare system due to lack of an effective recruitment policy.

Oral healthcare is considered as an important component in prevention of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Sadly, it continues to be an afterthought for most individuals, including medical professionals in the State. 

Odisha Dental Surgeons and Students’ Action Committee (ODSSAC) has expressed concern over the issue. Convenor of ODSSAC Dr Anshuman Patro said as per the Rural Health Statistic released in 2019, only 12 posts have been sanctioned for 1,288 PHCs and 374 posts sanctioned against the requirement of 754 posts for 374 CHCs and six urban CHCs.

“The government should immediately sanction at least one dental surgeon for each of the PHCs and required number of posts for the CHCs,” he demanded. States like Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Punjab have already started recruiting dental surgeons at PHC level.

“The ineffective policy of the government has pushed the future of hundreds of doctors into darkness, and in future this might discourage young students from taking up the noble profession,” ODSSAC members pointed out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dental surgeons dentists Odisha dentists
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp