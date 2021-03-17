STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly

Congress members also staged a protest in the well of the House and demanded procurement of paddy from all the farmers of the State. 

Published: 17th March 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stalemate continued in the Assembly on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day as the all party meeting convened by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to resolve the crisis failed to reach a consensus.

Congress members alleged that a consensus could not be reached as the Speaker started the discussion on the issue of the demand of BJD for an apology from BJP member Subash Chandra Panigrahi who attempted suicide by consuming sanitiser in the House on Friday. They alleged that the real issue of irregularities in procurement of paddy was not brought to discussion at the meeting.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra and senior MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati walked out from the meeting in the pre-lunch session. However, in the afternoon, Congress members attended the meeting, but the issue remained unresolved.

No business could be transacted in the Assembly on Tuesday also as the Opposition and ruling BJD members trooped into the well shouting slogans. The Speaker adjourned the House till 11.30 am and then till 4 pm as the proceedings could not be held because of the ruckus. 

“We will not allow the House to function until Panigrahi tenders apology,” government chief whip Pramila Mallick said. Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik rejected the BJD’s demand and said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should apologise for his government’s mismanagement of paddy procurement. 

Congress members also staged a protest in the well of the House and demanded procurement of paddy from all the farmers of the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp