Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stalemate continued in the Assembly on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day as the all party meeting convened by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to resolve the crisis failed to reach a consensus.

Congress members alleged that a consensus could not be reached as the Speaker started the discussion on the issue of the demand of BJD for an apology from BJP member Subash Chandra Panigrahi who attempted suicide by consuming sanitiser in the House on Friday. They alleged that the real issue of irregularities in procurement of paddy was not brought to discussion at the meeting.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra and senior MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati walked out from the meeting in the pre-lunch session. However, in the afternoon, Congress members attended the meeting, but the issue remained unresolved.

No business could be transacted in the Assembly on Tuesday also as the Opposition and ruling BJD members trooped into the well shouting slogans. The Speaker adjourned the House till 11.30 am and then till 4 pm as the proceedings could not be held because of the ruckus.

“We will not allow the House to function until Panigrahi tenders apology,” government chief whip Pramila Mallick said. Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik rejected the BJD’s demand and said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should apologise for his government’s mismanagement of paddy procurement.

Congress members also staged a protest in the well of the House and demanded procurement of paddy from all the farmers of the State.