Two-member task force in Similipal  

BARIPADA: Two members of a task force led by Odisha Environment Society Secretary Jaya Krushna Panigrahi and Dr Bijay Kumar Agrawal visited Similipal National Park on Tuesday to take stock of the wildfire situation.

Prior to the two-day visit, the duo met Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) and Field Director Yogajayanand and Santosh Kumar Joshi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Baripada Division and discussed the situation.

“Our objective is to visit the fire points and suggest possible steps needed to tackle the situation to the government,” said Panigrahi. Adding that NGOs and locals had a major role to play in dealing with the situation, Panigrahi said the team will suggest to take the help of the Vana Suraksha Samiti, members of Eco Development Committees and local forest dwellers who have better experience in dealing with such mishaps in the forests.

“The team will do a night halt at Chahala and meet with the officials of Karanjia division and locals on March 17 to investigate the cause behind such fires,” said Agrawal.