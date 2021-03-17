Villagers cry govt neglect, warn merger with Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Miffed over the State government’s apathy and lack of basic amenities, villagers of two panchayats in Sunabeda sanctuary have threatened to merge with the neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Submitting an 11-point charter of demands to the district administration, the villagers have given an ultimatum of 12 days for redressal of their issues.

Sources said Sunabeda and Soseng panchayats have a population of around 5,000, mostly from Gond, Bhunjia and Paharia communities. The villagers alleged that basic amenities continue to elude them while no development has taken place due to the government’s neglect.

“For years together, we have been living without basic facilities like electricity and water. The government has also not taken any steps for upliftment of the tribal population. We will be forced to take such a decision due to the step-motherly attitude of the government,” said Bijay Jhankar of Sunabeda.

The villagers conveyed their demands to the district administration and demanded that the Collector personally visit the panchayat to see the plight of the natives. The villagers demand inclusion of Paharia tribe in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, proper roads between Michapali panchayat to Sunabeda and Sunabeda and Nuapada town via Komna. They have also sought transport facilities to the panchayats.

Besides, appointment of a doctor and other staff at Sunabeda primary health centre, introduction of ambulance service and a SEVA medicine store are other major demands of the locals. They have also sought permanent land pattas, electricity and water supply, lift and minor irrigation facilities to different villages, establishment of a college at Soseng and development of Sunabeda into a tourist destination.

Acting on the instruction of Collector Swadha Dev Singh, a group of district officials including Komna block development officer and tehsildar visited the panchayats and held discussion with the villagers on Monday. Komna tehsildar Purnanand Patel said, “We talked to the villagers and heard their grievances. Communication and health facilities are a major problem of the villagers. We will submit a report to the Collector in this regard soon.”

