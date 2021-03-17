STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers cry govt neglect, warn merger with Chhattisgarh

Submitting an 11-point charter of demands to the district administration, the villagers have given an ultimatum of 12 days for redressal of their issues.

Published: 17th March 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Officials in Sunabeda (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Miffed over the State government’s apathy and lack of basic amenities, villagers of two panchayats in Sunabeda sanctuary have threatened to merge with the neighbouring Chhattisgarh.  Submitting an 11-point charter of demands to the district administration, the villagers have given an ultimatum of 12 days for redressal of their issues.

Sources said Sunabeda and Soseng panchayats have a population of around 5,000, mostly from Gond, Bhunjia and Paharia communities. The villagers alleged that basic amenities continue to elude them while no development has taken place due to the government’s neglect.

“For years together, we have been living without basic facilities like electricity and water. The government has also not taken any steps for upliftment of the tribal population. We will be forced to take such a decision due to the step-motherly attitude of the government,” said Bijay Jhankar of Sunabeda. 

The villagers conveyed their demands to the district administration and demanded that the Collector personally visit the panchayat to see the plight of the natives. The villagers demand inclusion of Paharia tribe in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, proper roads between Michapali panchayat to Sunabeda and Sunabeda and Nuapada town via Komna. They have also sought transport facilities to the panchayats. 

Besides, appointment of a doctor and other staff at Sunabeda primary health centre, introduction of ambulance service and a SEVA medicine store are other major demands of the locals.  They have also sought permanent land pattas, electricity and water supply, lift and minor irrigation facilities to different villages, establishment of a college at Soseng and development of Sunabeda into a tourist destination. 

Acting on the instruction of Collector Swadha Dev Singh, a group of district officials including Komna block development officer and tehsildar visited the panchayats and held discussion with the villagers on Monday. Komna tehsildar Purnanand Patel said, “We talked to the villagers and heard their grievances. Communication and health facilities are a major problem of the villagers. We will submit a report to the Collector in this regard soon.” 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunabeda sanctuary Chhattisgarh
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp