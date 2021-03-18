STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP leader Upasna booked for attack on contractor

While 17 persons have been arrested, Upasna and her husband Subhranshu Biswal are yet to be traced by police

Published: 18th March 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP leader Upasna Mohapatra was booked along with 19 others including a PCR van in-charge on charges of assaulting a tenant in IRC Village on Wednesday.While 17 persons have been arrested, Upasna and her husband Subhranshu Biswal are yet to be traced by police. Those arrested include the house owner Bijay Kumar Nayak and his wife Sanjukta.

Upasna, daughter of late Congress leader Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, along with 30 to 40 people allegedly attacked the tenant Pranab Ray and ransacked the house on Tuesday night, police said. Ray has alleged that the attackers looted over Rs 60,000 and other valuables. They have also been accused of damaging the CCTVs installed in the house and fleeing with the hard disk. 

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said the complainant alleged that Upasna and her associates barged into the house under Nayapalli police limits, manhandled him, stole cash and valuables, and asked him to vacate the property.What was, however, embarrassing for Bhubaneswar police is that a PCR van-in-charge, sent to the spot, was present and watched the whole incident play out. 

Modern control room informed the PCR vehicle and its in-charge Sangram Keshari Mohanty reached the spot. He stayed there for about three hours but did not apprise Nayapalli police station of the matter. He even submitted a compromise letter at the police station which the victim had written under coercion from the accused and they had planned to submit it in the civil court where the victim had filed a case, said a police officer.

When the situation deteriorated, Bhubaneswar DCP and other officers rushed to the spot. Police registered a case under Sections 120B, 395 and 450 of IPC on Wednesday and arrested 17 persons including PCR-18 in-charge lance naik Mohanty.  Complainant Ray said, he was staying in Bijay’s house since December 2016 and had reportedly invested Rs 60 lakh towards renovation. “Bijay wanted to sell off the house and I had expressed interest in the property. He quoted a Rs 2.5 crore price and I wanted a couple of months time to arrange the money,” the complainant, a contractor, told TNIE. 

However, Bijay had apparently sold the house to Subhranshu. Following this, the victim filed a case in a civil court. Upasna, on the other hand, wanted Ray to vacate the house at the earliest.Sagar Ray, a builder who was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation in 2014 for his alleged links with the Artha Tatwa Group, has also been booked in the case for reportedly sending goons to accompany Upasna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp