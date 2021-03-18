Class I-VIII students get promotion in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education (SME) department has decided to promote all students of Class I to VIII without any examination for the 2020-21 academic session in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision will be applicable to all government, government-aided and unaided private schools under the department. Besides, remedial classes will be conducted for students of these classes to improve their academic performance in the coming academic session. The department has asked schools to take measures in this regard.

“There should be no examination or assessment test during the current academic session for students at elementary level due to Covid-19 pandemic,” said SME department Additional Secretary RR Iyer in a letter to the Directorate of Elementary Education. Iyer, however, said that remedial classes will be conducted for the students for the first two to three months of the next academic session to bring the students to appropriate competency level.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said as no classes were conducted for students of Class I to VIII in physical mode in this academic session due to the pandemic, remedial classes will help in clearing their doubts and prepare them well for the next class. The new academic session, however, is likely to be delayed this year too owing to the global health crisis. Earlier, the Minister had said that the academic session for 2021-22 may not start in April in view of the Covid situation.

