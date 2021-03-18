Covid-19 vaccine wastage in Odisha stands at 1.4 per cent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is one of the states which have the lowest Covid-19 vaccine wastage in the country with only 1.4 per cent (pc) against the national average of 6.5 pc.The State has so far utilised 14,71,308 doses of vaccines and around 20,598 doses have been wasted. However, Odisha is among the states that have recorded the highest average beneficiaries vaccinated per session. As many as 120 persons get vaccinated in the State against the national average of 62 persons per session.

According to health officials, the chances of Covaxin being wasted are more than Covishield as the Bharat Biotech’s vaccine is available in 20 doses per vial. “It means 20 beneficiaries are needed for one vial. In case of Covishield, it is 10. If one vial is opened and 20 people do not turn up, the rest of the doses will be wasted after four hours,” they said.Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the State has targeted to vaccinate more than one lakh beneficiaries of age appropriate group of citizens per day for which the number of vaccination centres has been increased up to 1,000.

As targeted, 1,00,273 elderly citizens and people, aged 45 plus with comorbidities, were vaccinated on Monday and 1,00,421 on Tuesday. Although the number of people getting the jab came down to 86,373, Mohapatra said the drive will pick up momentum once again from Thursday.“Assessment of 17 serious adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) cases have been completed by the State AEFI Committee and submitted to the national AEFI Secretariat. The death of two people after vaccination was not related to vaccines,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State government has allotted districts to senior health officers to supervise the progress of testing as per the target fixed on a daily basis and monitor the vaccination drive. “Instruction has also been given to Odisha State Medical Corporation for procurement of testing kits for smooth functioning of laboratories. While awareness campaigns have been geared up on mission mode, districts have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines,” Mohapatra added.

Progress so far

1,00,273 vaccinated on Monday

1,00,421 on Tuesday

86,373 on Wednesday