STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid-19 vaccine wastage in Odisha stands at 1.4 per cent

State has so far utilised 14,71,308 doses of vaccines and around 20,598 doses were wasted

Published: 18th March 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is one of the states which have the lowest Covid-19 vaccine wastage in the country with only 1.4 per cent (pc) against the national average of 6.5 pc.The State has so far utilised 14,71,308 doses of vaccines and around 20,598 doses have been wasted. However, Odisha is among the states that have recorded the highest average beneficiaries vaccinated per session. As many as 120 persons get vaccinated in the State against the national average of 62 persons per session.

According to health officials, the chances of Covaxin being wasted are more than Covishield as the Bharat Biotech’s vaccine is available in 20 doses per vial. “It means 20 beneficiaries are needed for one vial. In case of Covishield, it is 10. If one vial is opened and 20 people do not turn up, the rest of the doses will be wasted after four hours,” they said.Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the State has targeted to vaccinate more than one lakh beneficiaries of age appropriate group of citizens per day for which the number of vaccination centres has been increased up to 1,000.

As targeted, 1,00,273 elderly citizens and people, aged 45 plus with comorbidities, were vaccinated on Monday and 1,00,421 on Tuesday. Although the number of people getting the jab came down to 86,373, Mohapatra said the drive will pick up momentum once again from Thursday.“Assessment of 17 serious adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) cases have been completed by the State AEFI Committee and submitted to the national AEFI Secretariat. The death of two people after vaccination was not related to vaccines,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State government has allotted districts to senior health officers to supervise the progress of testing as per the target fixed on a daily basis and monitor the vaccination drive. “Instruction has also been given to Odisha State Medical Corporation for procurement of testing kits for smooth functioning of laboratories. While awareness campaigns have been geared up on mission mode, districts have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines,” Mohapatra added.

Progress so far

1,00,273 vaccinated on Monday 
1,00,421 on Tuesday
86,373 on Wednesday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin Covishield
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp