Development of Marichpur Bandar sought

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Mala Marichpur Anchal on Wednesday took out a motorcycle rally from Marichpur village in Balikuda block to the Collector’s office here demanding development of historic ‘Marichpur Bandar’ (port) as a tourist spot.

Marichpur Bandar, an island, is a reminder of Odisha’s colonial past. Author WR Wilson in his book, ‘How the English came to Orissa’ mentioned that the British entered the State through the island on a vessel named ‘Snan’ on April 21, 1937. After their arrival in the State, the British set up a factory and a cotton mill in the area.

Surrounded by mangrove forests, Marichpur Bandar, acts as a natural barrier against cyclones and other natural calamities. The island also attracts thousands of migratory birds from December to February every year. Despite being gifted with natural beauty and having immense potential to draw tourists, little has been done to develop the island.

In 2013, the district administration had urged the Tourism department to develop the island. But the proposal did not move forward. The villagers submitted a memorandum, addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, to the Collector’s office demanding development of the historic island.