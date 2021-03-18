STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight arrested, business rivalry suspected

Balasore police on Wednesday arrested eight persons for allegedly gunning down fish trader Bijay Pradhan at Naupal beach in Chandipur two days back. 

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Balasore police on Wednesday arrested eight persons for allegedly gunning down fish trader Bijay Pradhan at Naupal beach in Chandipur two days back.  The accused were identified as SK Rafiq, SK Rarid, Rabi Barik, Ashis Srichandan, Biswajit Sendha, Bijay Das, Rajendra Mohalik and Md Habib. 

Two guns and four live bullets were seized from the possession of the eight who are accused of the murder of the 55 year old trawler owner of Ghudapada village. Police said, the murder may have been a fallout of business rivalry. Separate police teams led by DSPs and IICs were formed to nab the killer.

Bijay owned a trawler and was involved in fish trading at Naupal near Balaramgadhi since the last several years. He was on way to Naupal beach on his bike on Monday when the accused shot him. Following the incident, Bijay’s family members had staged protest demanding transfer of the Balasore SP.

Besides, the BJP and Congress also demanded immediate transfer of the SP for failing to check the rising crimes in the district. Balasore Town IIC Subhranshu Sekhar Nayak said the eight accused have been booked under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms act. Apart from business rivalry, police are also investigating other angles in the case. The accused will be produced in Balasore SDJM Court, the IIC added.

