Ganjam district urges people to be cautious, follow Covid norms

There is a need to remain cautious to prevent a resurgence of Covid cases in the district at a time when a few states in the country are already in the grip of a second wave.

Published: 18th March 2021 04:49 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: There is a need to remain cautious to prevent a resurgence of Covid cases in the district at a time when a few states in the country are already in the grip of a second wave. This was discussed at a meeting held through video conferencing of district administration officials led by Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Wednesday.

So far 11 positive cases have been reported across the district this month. All the affected persons have been kept in home isolation and contact tracing started to prevent the spread of the virus. At present, 1,000 tests are being conducted daily in the district and people asked to remain cautious. 

The Collector asked people from the district working in other states not to return to participate in local festivals like Budhi Thakurani Yatra and Danda Nacha. While troupes participating in Danda Nacha will be allowed to conduct the rituals as per tradition, no musical and cultural programmes will be allowed as part of the festivities. 

Kulange said several temples in the district are not following the guidelines and if it continues the shrines will be closed for two days. The temples will be allowed to reopen after their managing committees submit an undertaking that all Covid norms will be followed at the shrines. 

Directing officials to follow the norms and also enforce them stringently, he said it has come to the notice of the administration that passengers travelling in buses are not wearing masks. Going forward, action will be initiated against the bus staff for such violations.

 While no public programme will be allowed without prior permission from the district administration, the officials were asked to conduct meetings through video-conferencing. The Collector also advised students of Class IX and X to remain cautious while attending classes at schools. “Even as a significant number of people have already been vaccinated in the district, they too need to remain vigilant,” he said. 
 

