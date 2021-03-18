Govt not keen to procure paddy from ‘traders’: Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the ruling and the opposition parties are at loggerheads, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Wednesday added fuel to the fire by stating that the government is not interested to procure paddy from “traders” under price support system.Swain, however, said procurement of paddy from genuine farmers will continue till March 31. Responding to the allegations of government apathy to lifting the stocks of farmers, the Minister alluded to the surplus stock being pushed by traders and not farmers.

The Minister said he had requested all the members to provide list and address of the genuine farmers whose paddy has not been purchased yet. Many lists have been given and the problems of the farmers have been sorted out.Accusing the BJP of shedding crocodile tears on farmers’ problems, he said, “If they are so concerned, why don’t they go to Delhi and demand release of the pending food subsidy amounting to Rs 5,616 crore.” Reacting to the recent suicide bid by MLA Subash Panigrahi in the State Assembly, Swain said, “It aimed at creating false impression that they (BJP) are with the farmers.”He said the State government has borrowed Rs 19,000 crore to procure paddy from farmers.

Writing once again to Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal, Swain said the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) is facing extreme shortage of funds. “Borrowing from banks has reached Rs 19,000 crore since there is huge unpaid sum towards provisional and advance subsidy of Rs 5,616 crore as on March 10, 2021,” the letter stated. On delivery of custom milled rice (CMR), Swain said the State is expected to have a surplus of 30 lakh tonne of rice which needs to be evacuated by the FCI during the current kharif marketing season.

FCI has so far lifted 6.8 lakh tonne and for March the movement plan is for a lower quantity. Over-flooding of rice in State’s godowns is preventing timely receipt of rice from custom millers. This in turn will be a major roadblock for smooth procurement of paddy during rabi season, he said, requesting early resolution of these problems.