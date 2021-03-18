Handi Bhanga ritual to be resumed in Lingaraj after 6 years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Handi Bhanga ritual of Lord Lingaraj, which was stopped in 2015 following a dispute between two sects of servitors of Lingaraj and Kapileswar temples, will be observed this year.This was decided by Khurda Collector Sanat Mohanty and the Endowment Commissioner at a meeting held here on Wednesday.

The Collector said the centuries-old ritual will be held as per the directive that was issued by Orissa High Court a few years back. He informed that a committee headed by Assistant Commissioner of the Endowment Commission will be formed to look into smooth conduct of the ritual that would be held on March 20.

Adequate security arrangements will be put in place for the ritual during which Lord Lingaraj pays a visit to Lord Kapilanath at Kapileswar temple and invites him to attend his Chandan Yatra and Sital Sasthi. “A series of rituals are held at the Lingaraj and Kapileswar temples on the occasion by Khuntia and Malia sevayats of both the shrines’’, said Biranchi Pati, secretary of Brahmana Nijog of Lingaraj temple.

But the rituals were stopped following a dispute between the two sects of servitors six years back. As a result, the Malia sevayats of Kapileswar temple were not allowing Khuntia sevayats of Lingaraj temple to offer their services to Lord Kapilanath. The rituals were not resumed despite a directive by the Orissa High Court.

Sources said although the Malia sevayats were reluctant to resolve the issue, they have agreed to take part in the ritual. A separate meeting will be held by the executive officer of the Lingaraj temple board between heads of the Khuntia and Malia sevayats on Thursday on finalising the modalities of holding the Yatra. “Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the HC directive”, the Collector warned.