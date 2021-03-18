Locals seek reservoir, check dams  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With coastal districts reeling under water crisis, Utkal Vikash Parishad has knocked on the doors of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking construction of a reservoir at Devidola on Devi river. Additionally, the outfit has also sought three check dams for conservation of rain water at Patenigaon, Karanja and Bilasuni villages, close to Kandal river, a branch of Devi.

Despite abundance of resources, villagers are facing problems of non-availability of drinking water due to depletion of groundwater tables. Drying up of river beds of Mahanadi, Daya, Hansua, Devi, Chitrotpala and Paika have rendered the otherwise fertile areas incapable of any agricultural activities.

The outfit said, locals who were engaged in vegetable growing and exports now stare at dry patches of land, adversely affecting their socio-economic conditions. With groundwater depleting due to rampant boring activities, water reserve is expected to be exhausted in next 10 years, convenor Saroj Nayak said.

