Model code of conduct in force for Pipili bypoll

BHUBANESWAR: After the Election Commission of India announced by-election date for Pipili Assembly segment, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force in Puri district from Tuesday evening. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani on Wednesday said the MCC will be applicable to all candidates, political parties, the State and Union governments.

The Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission in August 2020 will be strictly enforced during the bypoll, he said. The CEO said use of mask will be mandatory for all during by-election related activities. The nomination filing as well as election-related meetings will be held in large halls with adequate social distancing. Not more than two persons will be allowed to accompany a candidate during filing of the nomination.

Restrictions have also been imposed for campaigning. The maximum gathering to be allowed for a political rally in open space will be 500. The number of booths in the Assembly segment has been increased by 17 per cent from 271 to 348 to restrict the number of voters to 1,000 in each polling station and maintain social distancing.

Lohani said a nodal officer will be appointed to oversee implementation of the Covid protocols. Officials including security and polling personnel will be treated as frontline Covid warriors and vaccinated on priority basis. Positive and suspected Covid persons will be issued with tokens to cast vote during the last hour of the polling.

ASHA and anganwadi workers will be engaged for proper enforcement of Covid guidelines at booth-level. He said more than 150 per cent EVMs and VVPATs have been kept ready for the bypoll. Apart from voter ID card, 11 other documents including Aadhaar, PAN and DL can be used for exercise of franchise.

Nearly 2.3 lakh voters to exercise franchise

Puri: As many as 2,29,583 voters including 1,10,562 females will exercise their franchise in the Pipili by-election scheduled for April 17. Puri Collector Samarth Verma on Wednesday said, voting would be conducted across 348 polling booths. While 199 booths are in Pipili block, Delang has 139. The model code of conduct has been enforced in the constituency.

Steps are being taken for smooth conduct of the bypoll. The first phase checking of EVMs has been completed. Three flying squads, as many static teams and a video surveillance team besides a nodal officer will be deployed for the by-election. Any poll-related violation can be reported on the nodal officer’s number - 9437269559. Additional District Magistrate Pradip Kumar Sahu has been designated as the returning officer for the bypoll.

A control room number - 06752 223237 - has been issued. Postal ballots would be available in Form 12 (d) for voters above 80 years of age and those infected by Covid-19, Verma informed. Ramps would be laid at polling booths for differently-abled voters. Besides, drinking water and sun sheds will be made available at the booths. The Pipili by-election was necessitated after the demise of incumbent BJD MLA Pradip Maharathy in October last year.

