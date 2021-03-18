Odisha seeks jabs for utility services personnel, journalists

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to expand Covid-19 vaccination coverage, Odisha government on Wednesday urged the Centre to include people engaged in utility services, staff deployed at strategic locations and mediapersons to categorise as frontline workers (FLWs). Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured to extend all support to the Union government in the fight against Covid and take steps to ensure that the virus spread is contained through renewed efforts in awareness and enforcement.

“The rollout of the vaccine has been helpful in providing hope to our citizens that the end of the pandemic is nearing. We are ever grateful to the scientific community for developing vaccines at such short notice. It is a matter of pride for us that India is leading in vaccine manufacturing. We need to involve further the private sector in expediting the vaccination programme,” Naveen said at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference with chief ministers on Covid-19 resurgence in the country.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra has written to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan requesting him to take steps for inclusion of airport, railways and sea port employees and people engaged in maintenance of essential services like electricity and water supply in the FLW category.

Stating that many categories of people who are at the risk of exposure to coronavirus infection due to the nature of their work have not been included as FLWs, he urged the Health Ministry to include journalists and other personnel of print and electronic media and sevayats (priests) of Lord Jagannath temple at Puri and Lingaraj temple at Bhubaneswar in Covid-19 vaccination drive.

“Since the vaccines are being supplied by the Centre and the drive is centrally monitored through the online system CoWIN, the State government can not take decision on inclusion of any category of people. We have requested the Ministry to include the categories on priority and communicate necessary approval at the earliest,” Mohapatra said.

The Chief Minister also observed that the prolonged Covid crisis has brought fatigue and complacency in people. “We need to be careful as multiple surges of Covid is the reality in many countries as also in many states. We cannot go back to the era of lockdowns. As a country with huge population, achieving herd immunity will be a long process, we all need to be extremely careful,” he said .