Opposition seeks meeting CM Naveen Patnaik to resolve paddy sale imbroglio

With no signs of normalcy returning to the budget session of the Assembly, the BJP and Congress have sought immediate intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to resolve the impasse.

Published: 18th March 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With no signs of normalcy returning to the budget session of the Assembly, the BJP and Congress have sought immediate intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to resolve the impasse. In a letter jointly signed by all BJP legislators, the saffron party has sought an appointment with the Chief Minister as per his convenience to discuss the paddy procurement imbroglio and bring normalcy in the House.

Writing separately, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra requested the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting to bring an end to the current crisis in the Assembly.Expressing shock and dismay over the silence of the Chief Minister, the BJP lawmakers requested him to keep the promise made by the government in the Assembly for purchase of unsold stock of paddy with the farmers. 

Taking exception to BJD members paralysing the Assembly, Mishra said, “Attempts by the Speaker to bring the House in order have failed. In democracy, the ruling party is not supposed to create pandemonium in the House demanding action against a member of the Opposition party.” If the Speaker feels that a member has committed breach of privilege, action can be taken against him as per Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the letter said.

Naveen Patnaik
