‘Procurement woes’ drive farmer to end life

Damodar Bagarti, had consumed poison on March 12. He reportedly had failed to get a token to sell his paddy in the last kharif season.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  A 35-year-old farmer of Kusumdihi village in Rengali block, who had allegedly consumed poison after failing to register for the rabi paddy procurement, succumbed during treatment at VIMSAR, Burla on Tuesday. 

Damodar Bagarti, had consumed poison on March 12. He reportedly had failed to get a token to sell his paddy in the last kharif season. His family members alleged after he failed to register for the paddy procurement in rabi season, Damodar was under severe mental duress as he had to repay loans.

Damodar’s wife Sanjukta said, “My husband could not sell paddy in the market yard during the kharif season as he did not get the token. In the rabi, he cultivated paddy by borrowing money from private sources. He was under pressure to repay the loans and also worried about the pending electricity bills.” 

According to villagers of Kusumdihi, Damodar and his brother Sarat had cultivated paddy over four acre of land. They had used water from the deep bore-well on their land for irrigation. But as per government regulation, farmers with deep bore-well on their land can get token to sell paddy of only 2.4 acre of land. Damodar was under mental pressure as he could not sell paddy of his entire land. 

Besides, he was uncertain of taking part in the paddy procurement process as he had outstanding electricity bill and for registration, it was mandatory to clear the dues. The farmer was already under debt which he was supposed to repay with the proceeds of his rabi crop. 

Sarat said, his brother was very disturbed over the registration problem. On March 12, Damodar had gone to the field in the morning. But when he came home in the afternoon, he was looking pale and his condition was serious. After asking him repeatedly, he admitted that he had consumed some poisonous substance, he added.  

A probe has already been initiated into the matter. Rengali tehsildar Sunil Meher said local revenue inspector and agriculture officer have rushed to the village to inquire into the matter and ascertain the reason behind the farmer’s death. After inquiry, they will submit a report, he added.  

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

