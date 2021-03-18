Senior servitors of Srimandir get Covid jab  

By Express News Service

PURI: The Puri administration started vaccination of Sri Jagannath temple servitors aged above 60 years at a health camp in Pratihari Nijog building from Wednesday. Collector Samarth Verma inaugurated the vaccination camp. Everyday, 100 servitors would be inoculated from 10 am to 5 pm. Apart from the servitors, around 500 employees of the Srimandir would be vaccinated in phases, informed the Collector.

Earlier, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar had requested the State government to vaccinate the servitors on a priority basis as they interact with hundreds of devotees every day. Since mandatory production of Covid negative reports for entry into the temple was waived, a large number of devotees from different parts of the country are visiting the shrine every day, thereby increasing the risk of servitors getting infected with Covid.

In his letter to the government, Kumar had pointed out that if servitors get infected, it would be difficult to perform the daily rituals of the Trinity. Meanwhile, a three-member team of National Security Guard (NSG) led by assistant commandant Gurudev Singh visited the temple to assess the security arrangements on Wednesday.

The NSG team along with SP K Vishal Singh and the temple security officer inspected the under-construction heritage corridor, entrance and exit routes of the shrine besides the barricades. The team would submit its report soon.

In view of terrorist threat to Sri Jagannath temple, NSG officers visit the shrine at regular intervals to assess the security situation. They also suggest preventive measures to be taken by the district administration to protect the 12th century shrine. The NSG team last visited Sri Jagannath temple in 2018.