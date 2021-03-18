State approves 543 roads, 77 bridges under PMGSY-III

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Sanctioning Committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday gave in principle approval to 543 new roads (3,435 km length) and 77 bridge projects spreading over 114 blocks of nine districts as second batch projects under PMGSY-III.

These projects from nine districts - Balangir, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Khurda, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri - estimated around `2229 crore will be sent to the Ministry of Rural Development for approval.

Additional Chief Secretary Rural Development Pradeep Jena said these roads were prioritised basing on the value derived from the number and kind of service utilities (educational institutions, health facilities, rural markets) and the villages that the roads are supposed to serve.

Director, Rural Development, Sudarshan Parida said the Centre has sanctioned 64,821 km of road and 583 bridges under PMGSY against which 62,000 km roads and 412 bridges have been completed with an expenditure of around `27,000 crore.

The State is stated to have grounded 340 projects sanctioned under the first batch of PMSGY-III.

The Centre had sanctioned 494 road projects with 3,238 km length under Phase-III in 2020-21.