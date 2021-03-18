Subash Panigrahi needs counselling, BJD tells BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS no amount of effort by Speaker S N Patro could break the deadlock in the Assembly, which failed to transact any business for fifth consecutive day on Wednesday over the suicide attempt by BJP lawmaker Subash Panigrahi, the BJD legislators have sought intervention of Governor Ganeshi Lal to upkeep the dignity of the House.

Members of the treasury benches marched to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking his intervention to resolve the impasse by directing Panigrahi to tender apology to the Assembly for his “contemptuous act”. They alleged that Panigrahi’s act of suicide attempt has brought a bad name for the Assembly as well as the State. “It is the responsibility of a national party like BJP to counsel him, treat him and make him realise his mistake and apologise to the people, “ they stated.

“Politics cannot and should not be done by anyone on the lives and sentiments of people. And any act that defeats the human spirit should be condemned by every civilised human being,” the BJD said.This was in reference to the BJP leadership and its state in-charge D Purandeswari glorifying the action of Panigrahi. She said on Tuesday that the party is proud of Panigrahi for being ready to sacrifice his life for the interest of farmers.