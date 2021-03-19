25 students test Covid positive in Cuttack, local cases also rise

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 25 students and a cook of a private residential college here tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to shut down the institution for 10 days.

The city has also reported 11 cases from six localities on Thursday, triggering fears of a resurgence of the virus. The local cases include four from Rajabagicha, three from Kazi Bazaar and one each from Hindol Kothi, Kandarpur, Bajrakabati Road and Kumbhar Sahi.

The residential college has 250 students and is situated at the busy Arunoday Market, where several other private educational institutions, tutorial and coaching centres are also located. As per reports, a student of the residential college, who had gone to his house in Jagatsinghpur, tested positive two days back. The CMC’s health wing had then carried out contact tracing and collected swab samples from 25 other students and sent them for testing. Of them, 12 students tested positive on Wednesday. “Basing on the primary contacts of the 12 students, 72 swab samples were collected from other students and staff of the college and sent for examination on Thursday.

Of them, 13 have tested positive for the virus. The 13 new cases include 12 students and a cook of the college,” said City Health Officer Satyabrata Mohapatra. “If the number of positive cases further increases, the institution will be declared as a containment zone,” he added. CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said the cases were linked to a particular institution and there was nothing to panic. However, the almost zero adherence to Covid norms among the general population in the city has raised legitimate fears of revival of the virus as is being seen in many other parts of the country.

Thanks to an absolute lack of enforcement by the CMC authorities, crowded places, thoroughfares, shops, malls and public gatherings are raring to become super-spreaders of the virus. Das said, “IICs of all the police stations have been asked to intensify the enforcement activities against the violation of Covid guidelines in different educational institutions and busy market areas in the city.”

But, by the time the authorities wake up and take any action, the situation might have again gone out of hand, rued a concerned citizen. As on Thursday, the total number of infections in Cuttack city stood at 16,481 with 60 active cases. As many as 16,333 patients have recovered while the disease has claimed 88 lives so far.