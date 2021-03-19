Attack on youth in Odisha, five arrested 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Digapahandi police arrested five persons for attacking a youth in Banthapalli village on Sunday. Panchu Bhuyan was allegedly attacked by seven to eight miscreants with sharp weapons and he was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in serious condition.

His wife Nalini Bhuyan lodged a complaint with the police and investigation revealed that previous enmity relating to the murder of one Bachan Swain in October last year had led to the assault on Bhuyan. Police seized a sword and other weapons and forwarded them to court. Search is on to apprehend the other accused in the matter.

