STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bachan Sudha murder accused awarded lifer

Khurda District and Sessions Judge Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to the prime accused in the Bachan Sudha Pattnaik murder case in the Capital city in 2013.

Published: 19th March 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Khurda District and Sessions Judge Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to the prime accused in the Bachan Sudha Pattnaik murder case in the Capital city in 2013. Judge Lokanath Mohapatra awarded lifer to Dipti Ranjan Pattnaik, who was employed as a security guard at the victim’s house in Rasulgarh, under Section 302 (murder) along with Rs 5,000 fine.

Besides, Dipti was awarded three years imprisonment along with Rs 2,000 fine under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and three years imprisonment along with Rs 2,000 fine under Section 454 (trespassing) of IPC. All the sentences will run concurrently. 

“The prime accused had killed Bachan Sudha - wife of businessman Manu Charan Pattnaik  - at their Sabar Sahi home in Rasulgarh under Mancheswar police limits while committing robbery on September 11, 2013. About 18 witnesses, 39 documents and 22 material objects were examined during the trial,” Public Prosecutor Sarat Chandra Samanta said. 

The city police had later nabbed Dipti from Nayagarh along with the knife used in the crime. 

Rajendra Security Agency, which had Dipti on its roll, was found to be unregistered and without an operation licence but the Commissionerate Police was clueless about its status till the murder took place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bachan Sudha Pattnaik murder case Lokanath Mohapatra Dipti Ranjan Pattnaik
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp