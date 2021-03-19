Odisha health officials claim Covid testing plagued by shortage of samples

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on increasing RT-PCR tests up to 70 per cent (pc) of total tests to identify as many new infections in a bid to check the second wave through containment measures, Odisha government inexplicably continues to stick to old theory of symptomatic tests. Although the districts have been given a target to conduct at least 7,300 RT-PCR tests a day since early this month, the number hovers around 3,000 as the health officials claimed the Covid-19 testing is plagued by shortage of samples.

As per the Health department dashboard, the State has conducted on an average 21,321 tests a day between March 1 and March 15. While 1,046 new cases were detected during the period, only two patients succumbed to the disease. The number of new cases, however, witnessed a steady rise after the testing slightly picked up momentum. The cases rose from 65 on March 12 to 84 on March 17 as the number of tests increased from 18,523 to 24,984, nearly 80 pc of which are rapid antigen tests (RATs).

The districts have been given a target to conduct at least 200 RT-PCR tests each while cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been asked to conduct at least 500 RT-PCR tests each. The target is only on pen and paper as the reality indicates the incapability of officials posted in districts to meet the target. Several districts expressed their inability to collect that many samples for RT-PCR tests stating unwillingness of people. A health official from Kandhamal said since the focus in on the vaccination drive, health personnel are finding it difficult to meet the target of collecting samples for RT-PCR tests.

“Those who are coming to hospitals for treatment are opting for RATs as for RT-PCR test they will have to wait for three days to get the results,” the official said. The samples from Kandhamal are sent to Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) as the district lacks a RT-PCR lab. Sources said the State has 26 RT-PCR labs of which 10 are private besides, 32 TruNAT labs. Of the 16 RT-PCR labs, seven are set up in the Government Medical Colleges and the rest are in the district headquarters.

“Odisha is one the States that have low RT-PCR tests. If the health staff are finding it difficult to get samples, they should go for RT-PCR tests of people returning from affected States,” noted microbiologist Dr TM Mohapatra said. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said testing strategy will be modified keeping in mind the resurgence of infection in some States. A meeting has been called to finalise the modalities on Friday, he said.

Ban on Holi gathering likely

Bhubaneswar: Holi gatherings could be banned in the State in view of rising number of Covid-19 infections. The technical committee formed to advice Odisha government on Covid management has reportedly suggested to put a ban on common bathing and gatherings during Holi. As a large number of people are expected to return to their native places for Holi, increasing the risk of spread of coronavirus, the committee has recommended the government to prohibit celebrations at public places, besides bathing at community ponds and rivers. The committee has also suggested to warn people not to play Holi with unknown persons stating that they can celebrate the festival of colours in their homes by following Covid norms. The committee has advised government not to allow large congregation during Dola Jatra when idols of village deities is carried to people’s homes on decorated palanquins, before assembling at village grounds.