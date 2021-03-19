Odisha must understand AMASR needs, send suggestions: Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Union Culture Ministry has sought cooperation from the Odisha government for framing heritage bylaws (HBLs) by the National Monument Authority (NMA) for the Centrally-protected temples in the State. With the draft heritage bylaws for Sri Jagannath temple in Puri withdrawn from the NMA website following opposition, the Ministry has sought suggestions and recommendations from all stakeholders including the State government, sevayats and temple administrations for formulating bylaws for Brahmeswar temple, Ananta Basudeva temple, Mukteswar temple and Rameshwar temple in Bhubaneswar, all protected by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The HBLs under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act for these temples are at a stage of being posted on NMA website so as to invite suggestions/objections from the public. Responding to the February 15 letter of Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra requesting withdrawal of draft heritage bylaws for Srimandir and temples in Ekamra Kshetra, Union Culture Secretary Raghvendra Singh said the State government should understand the statutory requirements under AMASR Act while dealing with national monuments.

Clarifying the procedure for preparation of heritage bylaws under AMASR Act and Rules there off (Framing of HBL and Other Functions of the Competent Authority), Singh said that seven stages are involved for the finalisation of the bylaws. The different stages are preparation of survey plan of the monument by ASI, formulation of draft HBL as per survey plan and submission to NMA which examines it. After incorporating suggestions/corrections by the members of the NMA, the same is put on the public portal for inviting suggestions/objections from the public (Rule 18 of National Monuments Authority (Appointment, Functions and Conduct of Business) Rules, 2011.

The suggestions/ objections received during consultation are considered by the NMA and if required, public hearing is also conducted. He said the HBL is again placed before the authority after incorporating all the relevant suggestions from stakeholders for the final approval. The bylaws approved by NMA are sent to the Ministry which lays it in both the Houses of the Parliament. After Parliament approval, the HBL is posted on the website of NMA, ASI, MoC. The approved HBL is also sent to the urban local body (ULB) concerned for incorporation in the local building plan.

“I would appreciate if suggestions/objections from all concerned including sevayat, temple administration, and the state government on the remaining for HBLs are sent to the NMA for consideration,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday said the government should understand the statutory requirements under the AMSAR Act before carrying out developmental activities. Posting the letter from the Ministry of Culture to the State government on her twitter handle, Sarangi said that developmental activities should be carried out in accordance with laws. “Unlawful action on part of the State government is not desirable,” she tweeted.