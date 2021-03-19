STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha must understand AMASR needs, send suggestions: Centre

Framing of heritage bylaws for four Bhubaneswar temples under process.

Published: 19th March 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Union Culture Ministry has sought cooperation from the Odisha government for framing heritage bylaws (HBLs) by the National Monument Authority (NMA) for the Centrally-protected temples in the State. With the draft heritage bylaws for Sri Jagannath temple in Puri withdrawn from the NMA website following opposition, the Ministry has sought suggestions and recommendations from all stakeholders including the State government, sevayats and temple administrations for formulating bylaws for Brahmeswar temple, Ananta Basudeva temple, Mukteswar temple and Rameshwar temple in Bhubaneswar, all protected by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). 

The HBLs under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act  for these temples are at a stage of being posted on NMA website so as to invite suggestions/objections from the public. Responding to the February 15 letter of Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra requesting withdrawal of draft heritage bylaws for Srimandir and temples in Ekamra Kshetra, Union Culture Secretary Raghvendra Singh said the State government should understand the statutory requirements under AMASR Act while dealing with national monuments.

Clarifying the procedure for preparation of heritage bylaws under AMASR Act and Rules there off (Framing of HBL and Other Functions of the Competent Authority), Singh said that seven stages are involved for the finalisation of the bylaws. The different stages are preparation of survey plan of the monument by ASI, formulation of draft HBL as per survey plan and submission to NMA which examines it. After incorporating suggestions/corrections by the members of the NMA, the same is put on the public portal for inviting suggestions/objections from the public (Rule 18 of National Monuments Authority (Appointment, Functions and Conduct of Business) Rules, 2011.

The suggestions/ objections received during consultation are considered by the NMA and if required, public hearing is also conducted. He said the HBL is again placed before the authority after incorporating all the relevant suggestions from stakeholders for the final approval. The bylaws approved by NMA are sent to the Ministry which lays it in both the Houses of the Parliament. After Parliament approval, the HBL is posted on the website of NMA, ASI, MoC. The approved HBL is also sent to the urban local body (ULB) concerned for incorporation in the local building plan.

“I would appreciate if suggestions/objections from all concerned including sevayat, temple administration, and the state government on the remaining for HBLs are sent to the NMA for consideration,” Singh said.
Meanwhile, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday said the government should understand the statutory requirements under the AMSAR Act before carrying out developmental activities. Posting the letter from the Ministry of Culture to the State government on her twitter handle, Sarangi said that developmental activities should be carried out in accordance with laws. “Unlawful action on part of the State government is not desirable,” she tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMASR act AMASR Odisha
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp