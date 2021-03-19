Rain likely in next four days in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity may occur in few places of Odisha in the next four days. India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha, on Thursday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms at Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh and Mayurbhanj districts on Friday.

Similarly, thunderstorms with lightning are expected to occur at isolated places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts on Saturday. The office of the Special Relief Commissioner has directed the Collectors to closely monitor the situation and take necessary action.

“Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at one or two places in few districts of the State till March 23 under the influence of wind discontinuity at lower levels and a trough,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature is expected to remain above normal by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree at a few places in Odisha during next four to five days. On the day, Baripada was the hottest at 39.4 degree Celsius.