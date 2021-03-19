STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambalpur city feels the thirst, Public Health Engineering body looks the other way

As the district braces for a harsh summer, Sambalpur city has begun to feel the pangs of erratic water supply.

An official admitted that the short supply might be due to illegal practice of drawing water from the distribution lines through electric motors. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

However this year, other areas including Ainthapali, Budharaja, Cheruapara and Siba Nagar are facing water scarcity for unknown reasons. On normal days, residents are supplied water for around two hours at least once a day. But now, many areas are getting water supply for less than half an hour and in some places, for only 5 to 10 minutes.

However this year, other areas including Ainthapali, Budharaja, Cheruapara and Siba Nagar are facing water scarcity for unknown reasons. On normal days, residents are supplied water for around two hours at least once a day. But now, many areas are getting water supply for less than half an hour and in some places, for only 5 to 10 minutes.

Asish Pradhan said, there are at least 300 families in Pradhanpada near Ainthapali where he lives. The problem of erratic water supply is common during the peak summer but it has never got this worse. “We are not able to fetch water for kitchen use, let alone for washing and other purposes. Instead of improving the water supply prior, the authorities have turned a blind eye to the problem,” he said.

Executive engineer of Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) Bhagyadhar Mohanty claimed that adequate water is being supplied in the city. However, he admitted that the short supply might be due to illegal practice of drawing water from the distribution lines through electric motors. 

“As many people use electric motors to draw water at several points in the distribution line, the localities on the outskirts do not get adequate water. These incidents can be curbed if people, who are not getting water, complain against those using electric motors,” he said. Mohanty, though, did not clarify why the PHEO is not taking action against those stealing water using such practices.

Residents said poor maintenance of pipelines is one of the reasons behind poor water supply. Rijan Paik of Ambedkar Nagar said, pipelines in his locality often leak due to lack of maintenance. “We do not get enough water to our homes most of the time. Many other localities also face similar problem but the PHEO officials are not taking up repair and maintenance work regularly,”  he added.  

Water worry

Ainthapali, Budharaja, Cheruapara and Siba Nagar are facing water scarcity for unknown reasons

Many areas in Sambalpur city are getting water supply for less than half an hour and in some places, for only 5 to 10 minutes

PHEO claims the short supply of water might be due to illegal practice of drawing water from the distribution lines through electric motors

