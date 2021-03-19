STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two held in Odisha for cheating girl

Local police on Thursday arrested a youth and his associate on charges of cheating a girl from Chandahandi village here on pretext of marriage.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Police said Gopal was in love with the girl since 2010 and sought sexual favours from her assuring marriage. On March 15,  Gopal along with Duryan arrived at Chandahandi to pick up the girl and proceed to Umerkote. Gopal also threatened the girl of dire consequence if she did not comply. 

After reaching Umerkote, the couple checked into a lodge for a few hours after which Gopal left the girl at the bus stand and absconded. With no option left, the girl called up her family and shared the ordeal following which she was rescued. Police then filed a case and three days later, tracked the accused duo. 
Chandahandi IIC Paramananda Sunani said the  accused were produced in court and Umerkote SDPO Dinesh Nayak is investigating the case. 

Comments

Comments

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

