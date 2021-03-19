Two held in Odisha for cheating girl

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Local police on Thursday arrested a youth and his associate on charges of cheating a girl from Chandahandi village here on pretext of marriage. The accused have been identified as Jhumar Gopal (25) from Beheramunda village and his associate Duryan Mali.

Police said Gopal was in love with the girl since 2010 and sought sexual favours from her assuring marriage. On March 15, Gopal along with Duryan arrived at Chandahandi to pick up the girl and proceed to Umerkote. Gopal also threatened the girl of dire consequence if she did not comply.

After reaching Umerkote, the couple checked into a lodge for a few hours after which Gopal left the girl at the bus stand and absconded. With no option left, the girl called up her family and shared the ordeal following which she was rescued. Police then filed a case and three days later, tracked the accused duo.

Chandahandi IIC Paramananda Sunani said the accused were produced in court and Umerkote SDPO Dinesh Nayak is investigating the case.