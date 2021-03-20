STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Cuttack witnesses two clusters, Odisha mulls night curfew, restrictions on gatherings

Published: 20th March 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha may soon return back to the period of night curfew as the State Government is mulling to reimpose restrictions on unwanted movement of people in urban areas following a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Sources said that with Cuttack witnessing two clusters in two days, the government may also put restrictions on large congregations like marriage and public meetings and enforce COVID guidelines in all educational institutions once again.

The restrictions were relaxed and congregations with a ceiling of 500 people were allowed after infections reduced drastically across the State.

But people were asked to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour to prevent a second wave.

"As people failed to comply leading to rise in new cases, the government is considering to impose night curfew, intensify patrolling and reduce the ceiling at congregations to 200. The movement and entry of devotees to major shrines may also be regulated," the sources informed.

While the State recorded 110 new cases, two devotees from Maharashtra and two foreign returnees tested positive for coronavirus in last 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, the General Administration department brought back restrictions for Government offices.

Reimposing the strict guidelines, the department advised to hold meetings over virtual mode until further orders.

If a physical meeting is necessitated, seating may be arranged so that appropriate physical distance is maintained and COVID guidelines are scrupulously followed.

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare department has re-strategised and modified its testing protocol keeping in view of the recent spurt in new cases. 

At a high-level meeting on Friday, it was decided to conduct at least 10,150 RT-PCR tests and 16,450 rapid antigen tests (RATs) per day. 

While the target has been given to conduct the highest 900 RT-PCR tests in Khurda, including 600 in Bhubaneswar, 700 such tests each will be carried out in Cuttack and Ganjam. 

Similarly, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh have been given a target of 500 RT-PCR tests each, followed by 400 in Angul, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar and Puri.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said six senior health officials have been given the charge of the districts to ensure that the targeted testing is done without fail.

“The target has been set as per the population and scope of spread of infection,” he said.

TEST STRATEGY

  • Six senior health officials asked to ensure targeted testing is done without fail.

  • Districts asked to mention the vaccination status of persons while collecting swab for testing.

  • If a vaccinated person is found positive by any lab, the result of testing will not be taken as final till it is confirmed by the RMRC by re RT-PCR test of swab and antibody test of blood serum.

TAGS
Odisha night curfew COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha COVID cases
