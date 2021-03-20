STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can’t refund ex gratia due to poverty: Laxmanananda’s son  

On Thursday, Laxmananda’s son Loknath Nath along with his wife appeared before the Phulbani Sub-Collector requesting a waiver as he was unable to pay due to poverty.

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Kandhamal Police which provided ex gratia compensation to the family of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati, who was gunned down at his Jalespeta ashram in 2008, has sought a refund.
After Laxmanananda was gunned down at his Jalespeta ashram in Tumudibandha, the State government had provided a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to his widow Radhika Nath from the CM’s Relief Fund. Subsequently, the Centre also gave Rs 3 lakh aid to the widow a year after the incident. Loknath said the entire compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh was spent on the treatment of his mother who died in 2012.

Later in 2015, the then Kandhamal SP provided another Rs 2 lakh as compensation to Loknath. On the SP’s request, the then tehsildar of Talcher went to Loknath’s house at Gurujanga in Angul district to give him the cheque bearing the compensation amount. 

However, after five months, a notice was served to Loknath by Kandhamal SP directing him to refund the compensation amount as it was given mistakenly.  Following the notice, Loknath managed to refund only Rs 1 lakh and could not pay back the rest amount. The SP then filed a case under Odisha Public Demand Recovery Act in the court of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Phulbani (Sub-Collector) to recover the rest compensation amount from Loknath.

Taking cognisance of the case, the court issued a notice to Loknath. On Thursday, Loknath and his wife appeared before the Phulbani Sub-Collector and requested a waiver as he was unable to pay the money due to poverty. Sub-Collector Debendra Kumar Nanda said the law will take its own course.
 

