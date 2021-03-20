STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Curbs imposed on 'Badayatra' in Odisha's Malkangiri district amid COVID surge

The 'Badayatra' festival will begin at Polur in Andhra Pradesh on March 22 following which the four deities will be brought to Maulima temple.

Published: 20th March 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Women walk past a graffiti honoring those on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus outside a train station in Mumbai

Representational image (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Amid fears of COVID resurgence in the State, the Malkangiri district administration on Thursday imposed restrictions on celebration of biennial festival 'Badayatra' in the headquarters town. The festival is scheduled to be held from March 27 to 31. The curbs were put in place in view of the massive gathering witnessed during the festival in previous years. 

The 'Badayatra' festival will begin at Polur in Andhra Pradesh on March 22 following which the four deities - Kanamraj, Balraj, Potraj and Mutuyulamma (Jagyanseni) - will be brought to Maulima temple in Malkangiri town on March 27 in a huge procession.

Sources said more than one lakh people from states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh are expected to throng Malkangiri town for the celebration.  Such a huge gathering in the prevailing situation is likely to pose a major challenge for the administration to ensure smooth conduct of the festival while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

A total ban has been imposed on animal sacrifice at different locations and Meena Bazaar (fair) at the tribal festival. Barricades will be set up for darshan of the deities. All the safety arrangements will be put in place under the direct supervision of the Collector and the festival will be celebrated in strict adherence to COVID-19 norms like maintaining social distance and wearing masks, informed Malkangiri tehsildar Gunanidhi Naik.

The district officials have been directed to enforce safety guidelines strictly during the celebration. An officials requesting anonymity said there is a possibility of explosion of Covid infections during the festival as more than one  lakh people are expected to enter the district headquarters town from different states.

It will not be possible on the part of the administration to screen every person coming from other states to attend the festival. Besides, crowd control and stopping mass animal sacrifice before the deities during the festival are a major challenge for police administration, he added.

Two new positive cases surface in Borrigumma

JEYPORE: Detection of two new COVID-19 cases in Borrigumma in last 24 hours has led to fresh fears of Covid resurgence. Official sources said, a person of Dulaguda and another from Nilakantheswar Marg in Borrigumma panchayat tested COVID-19 positive.

One is a direct contact of an infected person, while the other has a travel history to outside State. One has been put in home isolation and the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack.

Following detection of the fresh cases, the health administration has deployed medical staff in Dulaguda village and Nilakantheswar Marg to carry out disinfection and create awareness. Besides, Borrigumma police has also intensified enforcement of COVID rules.

SDPO of Borrigumma Harekrushna Majhi said a special drive is being carried out to ensure strict adherence to the safety guidelines in the panchayat. News of the fresh COVID cases has spread panic in the region. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malkangiri district Badayatra COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp