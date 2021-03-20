STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt bans Dolayatra, Holi in public places  

The resurgence of Covid-19 has been noticed in many parts of the world and the country including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the second wave of Covid-19 looms large over Odisha, the government on Friday banned celebration of ‘Dolayatra’ and Holi on March 28 and 29 with their associated religious and cultural congregations in public places throughout the State.However, rituals will continue in temples as usual with strict adherence to Covid protocols, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said in a fresh guideline issued in view of the spike in coronavirus cases across the State. 

The guidelines said the district collectors and municipal commissioners may impose appropriate restriction on entry of devotees in temples and celebrations in religious places. “Dola Melan” if any, may be allowed with appropriate number of participants as decided by the collectors and municipal commissioners in the area under their jurisdiction with strict adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour and norms,” the order added.The guidelines completely prohibited Holi and their related rituals at public places throughout the State. 

“People may celebrate Holi with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including roads,” the order said and left the collectors and municipal commissioners with the option of imposing further restrictions as desirable in consideration of prevailing local situation. Any persons found violating the order will be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws.

The order maintained that people usually congregate and get in touch with each other to celebrate and play colours during ‘Dolayatra’ and Holi in which use of masks and physical distancing norms cannot be adhered to and such congregations have potentiality to cause spread of the virus. The resurgence of Covid-19 has been noticed in many parts of the world and the country including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

