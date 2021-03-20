STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In need of irrigation, farmer repairs transformer, dies  

Finding no other option, the farmer took it upon himself to repair the transformer.

Published: 20th March 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  A maize farmer of Angul was electrocuted on Friday when he tried to repair an out-of-order electric transformer - source of power for irrigation to his land - since local authorities allegedly paid no heed to his pleas.

His death triggered tension in Musapapuli as irate villagers blocked NH-55 for more than three hours demanding compensation for the family of 42-year-old Prakash Sahu who had come in contact with a high voltage electric wire.

Villagers said, Sahu cultivated maize on his land. Since the nearby transformer was not working for about a week, he could not irrigate his land. He had requested the local electricity officials to repair the transformer several times but his pleas fell on deaf ears. 

Finding no other option, the farmer took it upon himself to repair the transformer. In the morning, he climbed the transformer to set it right but came in contact with the 11Kv line. He died instantly. Following the mishap, tension flared up in the village as locals resorted to road blockade demanding adequate compensation to the deceased’s kin.

The villagers alleged that callousness of the Energy department in repairing the faulty transformer led to the mishap. The irate villagers relented after electricity officials assured to provide compensation to the victim’s family. 

Angul Sadar IIC Pravat Tripathy said, a case of unnatural death was registered. The road blockade, which was staged at around 1 pm, was lifted at 4 pm. The farmer’s body was sent for postmortem.
 

