Naveen launches single emergency number 112   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched Emergency Response Support System (dial 112) through video conference. People can now dial only 112 for all their emergency needs related to police, fire service, health and any disaster. It will be beneficial for all especially women and elderly persons, he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the State Emergency Response Centre (SERC) and flagged off emergency response vehicles fitted with mobile data terminals. The government has allocated Rs 157.12 crore and sanctioned 2,500 posts for this project.

With the introduction of this new response system, the existing emergency numbers like 100 (police), 101 (fire), and 108-102 (ambulance) will be integrated into the unified toll free number 112 in a phased manner.

He said the new system will provide round-the-clock service with a facility of receiving inputs from various voice and data services such as voice calls, SMS, e-mails, panic-SOS requests and even web requests through a specially created 112 India app.