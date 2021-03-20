New species of fan-throated lizard discovered  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A new species of agamid lizard genus Sitana, commonly known as fan-throated lizard, was discovered in the State by a team of researchers. The researchers from Natural History Museum at London, Museum für Naturkunde at Berlin, Fakir Mohan University, Wildlife Institute of India and Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) found the lizard in Sambalpur.

The species has been named as Sitana sushili in honour of Prof Sushil Kumar Dutta, a noted herpetologist of Indian subcontinent, for his immense contribution to the field in the last five decades. “The new species of Sitana found in the Deccan Peninsula is very common and until very recently it was considered as a single species complex. But DNA-based genetic study by Dr V Deepak helped us in delimiting the species complex,” said Dr Pratyush Mohapatra, a scientist of ZSI.

The agamid lizard genus Sitana is represented by 13 recognised species in the country. It is commonly known as fan-throated lizard due to the fan-shaped skin under the neck and it is endemic to the Indian subcontinent.

“The new species differs from others in having a less vibrant dewlap (a fold of loose skin hanging from the neck or throat of an animal) which only develops during their breeding season. Odisha harbours one more species known as Sitana ponticeriana, which is found in the coastal regions of the State,” said Dr Niladri B Kar of Fakir Mohan University.