Orissa HC asks Cuttack Municipal Corporation to file status report on kalyan mandaps

The Court had laid down the guidelines for operating the mandaps on November 9, 2016 while adjudicating a PIL on the basis of a petition.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set April 5 as deadline for the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to give a status report on adherence to guidelines prescribed by it for the kalyan mandaps operating in the city.

The Court had laid down the guidelines for operating the mandaps on November 9, 2016 while adjudicating a PIL on the basis of a petition. The petition had alleged traffic chaos due to increasing congestion in roads in different parts of the city during social functions in these mandaps as most of them did not have parking areas.

According to the guidelines, it is mandatory for the kalyan mandaps to earmark 40 per cent (pc) of built up area for parking. However, earmarking 20 pc of built-up area for parking was permitted in the case of the mandaps that had functioned for at least five years on the condition that there would be no parking on public roads.

The guidelines also mandate the mandap owners to install CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers and ensure  there was no noise pollution beyond the prescribed time and decibel as per the rule and payment of users’ fee in advance for solid waste management.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray adjudicated an interim application on Tuesday in which Amicus Curiae AK Budhia had reported that many of the mandaps were not adhering to the prescribed guidelines, but were being allowed by the civic body to operate on the basis of conditional licence.

After noticing that the CMC had not filed any status report on compliance of guidelines by the kalyan mandaps after December 16, 2019, the Court directed the civic body to file an updated status in the form of an affidavit by April 5. 

According to CMC, there are 73 kalyan mandaps in the city. The old mandaps are those which have been functioning prior to November 9, 2011 and the new ones are those operating after that date. The Court has fixed April 13 for the next hearing on the matter.

