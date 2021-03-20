Self-immolation bid by woman in police station

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Protesting police inaction against her abusive husband, a woman of Alabola village attempted self-immolation inside Balikuda police station premises on Friday. The victim, Sandhyarani Mallick from Sitalpanda Sahi of Puri town, was married to Bulu Bhoi of Alabola for 10 years and stayed with him at Chasapada village.

Due to conflict between the two, Bhoi left the house on March 16 along with a two-wheeler and Rs 21,000 without the knowledge of his wife who later found him at his Alabola residence. When confronted, Bhoi allegedly verbally abused and attacked his wife. Sandhyarani then filed a police complaint but no action was taken against Bhoi.

On Friday, she tried to self-immolate herself after which she was detained and sent to a short stay home. Police registered a case against her for attempting suicide along with a fraud case against Bhoi who was arrested and forwarded to court today.