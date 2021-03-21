STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP, Congress stage walkout over Western Odisha Development Council neglect

The issue cropped up during discussion on an adjournment motion notice given by BJP and Congress members.

Published: 21st March 2021 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJP and Congress members on Saturday hit out at the State government over large scale corruption in Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) and staged a walkout from the Assembly in protest.

The issue cropped up during discussion on an adjournment motion notice given by BJP and Congress members. Initiating the discussion, Congress member Santosh Singh Saluja alleged that projects of the WODC are being run by middlemen while proposals given by the people’s representatives are ignored.

Alleging that government has no intention to improve the functioning of the Council, Saluja said its Balangir office, which was recently opened, is being run by an attendant and data entry operator. Stating that funds are released for road work only, he alleged that these projects never materialise.

“You cannot find out these roads and funds are embezzled,” he said.

His party colleague Adhiraj Panigrahi said the WODC has become the rehabilitation centre of retired bureaucrats and ruling BJD workers. He alleged that labourers are migrating to other states during Covid-19 pandemic as the council failed to create any employment opportunities.

BJP member Mukesh Mahaling demanded a special package for Deogarh area which is a most backward area in the State. He alleged that while funds are being released for developed blocks represented by BJD MLAs, projects are not sanctioned for backward blocks represented by Opposition MLAs.

Making a statement in response, Planning and Convergence Minister Padmanabha Behera said grant of Rs 1,642.52 crore has been provided to the WODC since its inception. The budget of WODC has increased from Rs 50 crore in 2008-9 to Rs 200 crore in 2021-22, he said. 

House adjourned over closure of schools

No business could be transacted in the Assembly on Saturday during the afternoon session as Opposition Congress protested a government proposal to close down 1000 high schools in the State basing on their low student strength.

The issue was raised during the afternoon session by leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra. Stating that such a decision is not accordance with law, Mishra demanded that the issue should have been discussed in the house when the session is on. As Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro did not allow a discussion on the issue, Mishra stood on his seat in protest.

