Group clash in Odisha's Pattamundai, Section 144 clamped

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code(CrPC) was clamped by the district administration on Saturday in Pattamundai, Kendrapara following a group clash.

“Atleast 17 people from both the communities were injured in the clash that took place over a contractual work on Friday night. To prevent further flare up of communal tension, the prohibitory order was imposed,” said Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ranjan Kumay Dey.

Security has been tightened with deployment of armed police in the locality under Pattamundai municipality jurisdiction with senior officials camping in the area, added Dey.