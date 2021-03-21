President Kovind stresses on gender equality in India's higher education sector

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday stressed on the need for gender equality in India's higher education sector and appealed to encourage more enrollment of women, besides ensuring quality technical and vocational training.

Addressing the 18th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT-R), the President said enrolment of women in science and technical disciplines are only about 20 per cent, though most of the times the women graduates dominate toppers.

"More girls should be encouraged as growth and excellence of women in the technical areas would add a new dimension to the nation’s growth. It would also enable gender equality in the field of science and technology," he said.

Kovind said the National Education policy envisages making India a global knowledge superpower in the 21st century and the NIT-R has a greater role in it.

"As the second-largest government-run institute in eastern India, the NIT-R has made significant contributions to the field of engineering and technology. In six decades the institute has been enriching the pool of technical professionals in the country," he observed.

Advising the students not to judge success from material gains and not limit themselves to the conventional rules of success, he called upon the youth to pay

back to the society and country which have contributed to their education and success.

"It is good that young students are being exposed to an innovative method of providing engineering solutions. It will enhance their technical ability and lead to more technological innovations," he said.

The President said the Sun Temple in Konark is an example of perfect blend of art and technology. Built about 800 years ago, the architectural marvel still mesmerises all. He is scheduled to visit the temple on Monday.

Kovind was the first President of India to visit NIT-R. He is slated to dedicate the Super Specialist Hospital of the Ispat PG Medical Institute and Super Specialist Hospital of SAIL in the afternoon.

Among others, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram and NIT-R Director Prof Animesh Biswas were present at the event.