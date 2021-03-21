President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, reached Odisha on Saturday on a three-day visit.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi and senior officials received the President and the First Lady at the airport on their arrival in the evening.

The President is scheduled to attend the 18th annual convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela and inaugurate a Super Specialty Hospital at Rourkela Steel Plant on March 21. He is also scheduled to visit Lord Jagannath temple and Konark Sun temple in Puri district on March 22.

The President will reach Rourkela at 10.35 am and attend the NIT convocation ceremony at 11 am tomorrow. On the same day, he will inaugurate the Super Specialty Hospital at Rourkela Steel Plant in the afternoon. On the last day of his visit, he will visit the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri at 11 am.

He will also visit the Sun temple and India Oil Foundation Trust Interpretation Centre near it at 4 pm. After the Konark visit, Kovind will return to Bhubaneswar and fly back to Delhi the same evening.