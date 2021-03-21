STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Odisha

President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, reached Odisha on Saturday on a three-day visit.

Published: 21st March 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind being greeted by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

President Ram Nath Kovind being greeted by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, reached Odisha on Saturday on a three-day visit.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi and senior officials received the President and the First Lady at the airport on their arrival in the evening. 

The President is scheduled to attend the 18th annual convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela and inaugurate a Super Specialty Hospital at Rourkela Steel Plant on March 21. He is also scheduled to visit Lord Jagannath temple and Konark Sun temple in Puri district on March 22.

The President will reach Rourkela at 10.35 am and attend the NIT convocation ceremony at 11 am tomorrow. On the same day, he will inaugurate the Super Specialty Hospital at Rourkela Steel Plant in the afternoon. On the last day of his visit, he will visit the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri at 11 am.

He will also visit the Sun temple and India Oil Foundation Trust Interpretation Centre near it at 4 pm. After the Konark visit, Kovind will return to Bhubaneswar and fly back to Delhi the same evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp