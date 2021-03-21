Sevayats stall Handi Bhanga Yatra 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite a directive by the Orissa High Court, the Handi Bhanga Yatra of Lord Lingaraj could not be held this year with a sect of sevayats not taking part in the ritual on Saturday.

Following this, Lingaraj Temple Trust has decided to lodge complaints against the warring group of servitors for not allowing observance of the ritual.

Handi Bhanga - a connecting ritual between the Kapileswar and Lingaraj temples when Lord Lingaraj visits Lord Kapilanath and invites him to attend his Chandan Yatra and Sital Sasthi - has not been held following a dispute between the two sects of servitors six years back.

Following a tiff in 2015, the Malia sevayats of Kapileswar temple were not allowing Khuntia sevayats of Lingaraj temple to offer their services to Lord Lingaraj.

Even as Khurda administration and Endowment Commission had last week decided to organise the ritual on March 20 as per HC directive, it could not be held as Malia sevayats refused to allow the Khuntia sevayats to perform rituals at Kapileswar temple.