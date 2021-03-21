Similipal faces 'relocation' hurdle to get national park tag

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when forest fires and poaching pose serious threat to the flora and fauna of Similipal bio-diversity, Odisha government continues to struggle to formally declare the State’s biggest tiger land as a full-fledged national park.

Replying to a question in the State Assembly recently, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said declaring Similipal as a national park is only possible after voluntary relocation of people of two villages in the core area of the tiger reserve.

The Similipal core had around six villages, four revenue villages - Jenabil, Jamunagarh, Kabatghai, Bakua - and two settlement villages Barahkamuda and Bahaghar. While Kabatghai, Jenabil, Barahkamuda and Bahaghar villages have already been relocated, 61 families of Bakua and three families of Jamunagarh are still residing within the core area, he said.

As per the norms of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), each family has to give consent in writing for voluntary relocation after which Gram Sabha gives its go-ahead for shifting the households. Adequate measures are being taken to create awareness among the villagers for their voluntary relocation, the Minister said. As per the notification issued on June 11, 1986, the government had declared 846 sq km core area of the tiger reserve as the proposed national park, he added.

However, as per the notification issued by the government in December 2007, Similipal Tiger Reserve is spread over 2,750 sq km of which 1,194.75 sq km is core area while 1,555.25 sq km is buffer area. Similipal sanctuary is spread over 2,306.81 sq km. Wildlife experts said the national park tag will help in additional funding of the tiger reserve for better conservation and protection measures.