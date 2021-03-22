Book of poetry on COVID-19 pandemic memoirs released

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Mellowed with Years’, a collection of poems by Director Vigilance and noted writer Dr Debasis Panigrahi was launched here on the occasion of World Poetry Day on Sunday. Many of the poems, Panigrahi said, are based on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The collection is a part memoir of life in the times of coronavirus. The poems reflect on forgetfulness, reticence and absence of entitlements”, said the Odisha Sahitya Akademi awardee, adding that a recurrent theme is the deceptiveness of memory, remembrance and recollections, as the line of distinction between fact and fiction is getting blurred.

The book of poetry is Dr Panigrahi’s first collection of poems in English and also his first foray into writing in English although he dabbled in translation earlier.

“Writing poetry in English was a discovery late in life, something I stumbled upon a few years ago. In 2020 when we were all going through unprecedented and desperate times, as Covid pandemic took over the world, I wrote most of the poems in this collection. When the virus created havoc, I turned to poetry for solace and to keep my body and soul together”, said the writer who has so far published 10 collections of stories, three collections of novellas, a novel and a work of non-fiction and lyrics each in Odia.

He added that the footprints of corona are all over the collection of poems, most of which were born under a great sense of despondency.

The book was launched by eminent litterateur Rama Chandra Behera. Among others, author Bibhu Padhi and translator Lipipushpa Nayak were present.