Chief Minister’s Award: Dangamal at Bhitarkanika bags first prize

Published: 22nd March 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bhitarkanika National Park

Bhitarkanika National Park (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three nature camps were felicitated by the State government with Chief Minister’s Award for best performance in forest protection through nature tourism on the occasion of World Forestry Day on Sunday.  

The nature camps are Dangamal at Bhitarkanika National Park, Mandasaru in Kandhamal and Daringbadi. Dangamal, famous for its boating in mangrove creeks, birding and night stay, drew 3,300 visitors till February generating a revenue of Rs 73 lakh.

Mandasaru and Daringbadi also drew combined footfall of around 2,900.

The awards were given to the Eco-Development Committees and Van Suraksha Samitis concerned.

The first prize carried Rs one lakh, while the second and third carried cash award of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Satkosia Sands Resort at Badmul, Kumari Nature Camp in Similipal and Debrigarh were also presented the award for the year 2019-20. 

